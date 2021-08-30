Catholic World News

‘God loves you, you are his privileged ones,’ Pope tells members of Lazare Association

August 30, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: “The Lazare Association was begun in 2011 by two Parisians, Étienne Villemain and Martin Choutet, who decided to live with people on the street,” according to a 2020 report. “Since then, members of Lazare have been sharing their homes with the homeless.”



In an August 28 audience, Pope Francis told members of the association, “I thank God for your beautiful experience in cohabitation and fraternity, which you live out on a daily basis. You have an opportunity to be, not only for yourselves but also for the world, a example of the social friendship that we are all called to live.”

