Pope Francis urges prayer, fasting for Afghanistan

August 30, 2021

Following his Sunday Angelus address on August 29, Pope Francis appealed to the faithful to pray and fast for Afghanistan.

“Dear brothers and sisters, with great concern I am following the situation in Afghanistan, and I take part in the suffering of those who are grieving for the persons who lost their lives in the suicide attacks that happened last Thursday, and of those who are seeking help and protection,” he said. “I entrust the deceased to the mercy of Almighty God, and I thank those who are striving to help that population so tried, in particular the women and children.”

The Pope added:

I ask everyone to continue to help the needy and to pray that dialogue and solidarity may lead to the establishment of a peaceful and fraternal coexistence and offer hope for the country’s future. In historic moments like this one we cannot remain indifferent; the history of the Church teaches us this. As Christians this situation obligates us. For this reason I address an appeal, to everyone, to intensify your prayer and practice fasting. Prayer and fasting, prayer and penance. This is the moment to do so. I am speaking seriously: intensify your prayer and practice fasting, asking the Lord for mercy and forgiveness.

