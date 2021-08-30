Catholic World News

Pray for purity of heart, avoid blaming others, Pope exhorts pilgrims

August 30, 2021

Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: On August 29, the Twenty-second Sunday in Ordinary Time, Pope Francis reflected on the Gospel of the day (Mark 7:1-8, 14-15, 21-23) during his Sunday Angelus address. “May the Virgin Mary, who changed history through the purity of her heart, help us to purify our own, by overcoming first and foremost the vice of blaming others and complaining about everything,” he concluded.

