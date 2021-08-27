Catholic World News

Shi’ite leader presses for return of Christian homes in Iraq

August 27, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Followers of the Shi’ite Muslim leader, Muqtada al Sadr, have renewed a campaign to restore properties unlawfully confiscated from Christians in Iraq. The Muslim group is collecting information from Christians in the Baghdad area who have been deprived of their homes and land, hoping to vindicate the rightful owners.

