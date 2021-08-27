Catholic World News

European bishops’ spokesman decries Western response in Afghanistan

August 27, 2021

» Continue to this story on Crux

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Jean-Claude Hollerich of Luxembourg, the president of the Commission of Bishops’ Conferences of the European Union, has said that he is ashamed of Western nations’ response to the crisis in Afghanistan. “The only thing we are discussing is what to do in order to not have a large number of refugees from Afghanistan, rather than go to the aid of these people,” he said.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!