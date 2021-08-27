Catholic World News

Traditionalist groups to meet in Rome, discuss motu proprio

August 27, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: The leaders of priestly groups dedicated to the traditional Latin Mass will meet in Rome next week to discuss the implications of Traditionis Custodes for their work. Contrary to some published reports, the heads of the groups—the Priestly Fraternity of St. Peter, the Institute of Christ the King Sovereign Priest, and the Institute of the Good Shepherd—were not summoned to Rome, and have no meetings scheduled with Vatican officials.

