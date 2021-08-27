Catholic World News

Pope still in slow recovery from surgery

August 27, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis remains limited in his physical activities because of his slow recovery from July 4 intestinal surgery, he admitted at an August 27 audience with European legislators. The Pontiff opened his remarks to the group by apologizing for remaining seated as he spoke, saying that “I am still in the post-operative recovery period.”

