Whistleblower in the case of disgraced Cardinal O’Brien tells his story

August 27, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Keith O’Brien of Edinburgh, Scotland, resigned in 2013 after he was accused of sexual misconduct.



“We had had enough,” said Brian Devlin, who has left the priesthood. “We went public. Our story appeared in The Observer on 23 February 2013. It was the nuclear option, but it was a stark reminder that when it comes to challenging power abuse, bishops and cardinals must not be allowed to mark their own homework.”

