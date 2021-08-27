Catholic World News

Canadian cathedral vandalized again

August 27, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Since June, there have been ten incidents of vandalism at five churches in Prince George, (British Columbia), a city of 74,000. The Royal Canadian Mountain Police has published a summary of the incidents.

