Catholic World News

Father Lombardi takes stock of Vatican’s response to sexual abuse

August 27, 2021

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: In May 2019, Pope Francis issued Vos estis lux mundi [You Are the Light of the World], his motu proprio addressing sexual abuse, following a Vatican summit. In this article, Father Federico Lombardi, SJ, the former director of the Holy See Press Office (2006-2016), takes stock of developments over the last three years.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!