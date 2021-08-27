Catholic World News

Pope to Caritas Argentina: Renewal is an experience of going outwards

August 27, 2021

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: Caritas Argentina, the Church’s charitable agency in the Pope’s native land, is undertaking what the Pope describes as a “synodal process.” According to Caritas Argentina, the agency is holding meetings “that help us to identify the signs that God is awakening in each place and to continue deepening more and more the pastoral orientations for the charity of the Church.”

