Pope encourages Laudato Si’ Movement in its work

August 27, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: On August 26, Pope Francis met with members of the board of directors of the Laudato Si’ Movement, named after the Pope’s second encyclical, Laudato si’ (2015), which was dedicated to care for our common home.

