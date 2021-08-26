Catholic World News

Atheist to head Harvard’s chaplaincy

August 26, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Greg Epstein, an avowed atheist, has been chosen to head chaplaincy services at Harvard University. The author of Good without God, Epstein has been serving at Harvard and the nearby Massachusetts Institute of Technology as “Humanist Chaplain.”

