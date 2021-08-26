Catholic World News

Fearful Afghan Christians struggle to leave, not given evacuation priority

August 26, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Christian relief agencies complain that Afghan Christians were being turned away from the Kabul airport as thousands of people sought to flee Afghanistan. The US State Department has given priority to several groups seeking evacuation, but Christians and other religious minorities are not given that favored status.

