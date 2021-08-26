Catholic World News

Survivors abused by ‘sadistic’ Australian priest win compensation battle, but money ‘won’t change’ impact

August 26, 2021

» Continue to this story on Australian Broadcasting Corporation

CWN Editor's Note: Father Bryan Coffey of the Diocese of Ballarat was convicted of abuse in 1999 and died in 2013.

