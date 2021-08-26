Catholic World News

Valencia archdiocese celebrates Jubilee Year of the Holy Chalice

August 26, 2021

» Continue to this story on CNA

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis has granted a plenary indulgence to all who make a pilgrimage to Valencia, Spain, to venerate the chalice, a Spanish religion news site reported. The archdiocese has published a website devoted to the holy chalice, which Pope Benedict XVI used at a 2006 Mass.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!