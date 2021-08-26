Catholic World News

Christians live in fear, misery following Buddhist attacks in Bangladesh

August 26, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Buddhists and Christians are both minorities in Bangladesh: the South Asian nation of 163 million (map) is 89% Muslim and 9% Hindu. The attacks on a Baptist church followed the conversion of 30 Buddhist families to Christianity.

