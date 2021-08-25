Catholic World News

‘No more delay!’: USCCB issues action alert on immigration reform

August 25, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: “American Catholics have been working toward immigration reform for decades, and it’s long overdue,” in the words of the action alert. “The 117th Congress now has an opportunity to address immigration in a positive, productive, and forward-looking way. . . . We need your help to tell Congress NO MORE DELAY!”

