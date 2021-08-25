Catholic World News

Chicago priest joins staff of Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith

August 25, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Father Andrew Liaugminas has led the Catholic chaplaincy at the University of Chicago and taught at Mundelein seminary. His doctoral dissertation was entitled “We Have Seen His Glory: Uncreated Glory and Human Participation in the Johannine Christology of Thomas Aquinas and Hans Urs von Balthasar.”

