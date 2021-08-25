Catholic World News

Nun decries Texas governor’s executive order forbidding transportation of migrants

August 25, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: In 2020, Time magazine named Sister Norma Pimentel, executive director Catholic Charities of the Rio Grande Valley, to its list of 100 most influential people.



In issuing his executive order, Gov. Greg Abbott cited the “imminent threat of disaster” posed by Covid. The Biden administration has filed suit against the order.

