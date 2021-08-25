Catholic World News

Holy See expresses deep concern over crisis in Afghanistan

August 25, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Msgr. John Putzer, who represented the Holy See at a special session of the UN Human Rights Council, called on all parties in Afghanistan “to recognize and uphold the respect for the human dignity and fundamental rights of every person, including the right to life, the freedom of religion, the right to freedom of movement and the right to peaceful assembly.”



Msgr. Putzer also urged the world’s nations to welcome Afghan refugees—something that several nations are hesitant to do.

