Spokane bishop: protect conscience on vaccine, but no letters from priests

August 24, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Thomas Daly of Spokane, Washington, has said that individuals have a right to decline Covid vaccination, but priests “should not be involved in signing any document concerning the conscience of another.” The bishop said that the diocese would not require teachers in Catholic schools to be vaccinated. He spoke after the state announced that all public-school teachers must be vaccinated.

