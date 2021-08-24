Catholic World News

Chicago archdiocese to require vaccination for all priests, employees

August 24, 2021

» Continue to this story on Chicago Business

CWN Editor's Note: The Archdiocese of Chicago is requiring Covid vaccination for all priests and lay employees. Medical exemptions may be granted, but religious exemptions will not be allowed. In a letter to his priests, Cardinal Blase Cupich said that Catholics “cannot use the use the teaching of the church to justify such decisions, which in their essence, are a rejection of the church’s authentic moral teaching regarding Covid vaccines.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!