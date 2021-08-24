Catholic World News

Afghan Christians advised to stay home to avoid Taliban persecution

August 24, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: “Many Christians fear the Taliban will take their children, both girls and boys, like in Nigeria and Syria,” said an anonymous Afghan Christian leader, who advised his fellow Christians to stay home. “The girls will be forced to marry Taliban fighters and the boys will be forced to become soldiers. Both will be sent to madrasas to be brainwashed.”

