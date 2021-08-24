Catholic World News

Federal court upholds student religious objections to medical college’s Covid vaccine requirement

August 24, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: “This is a win for the people of Louisiana who have sincerely held religious convictions and other reservations about these vaccines,” said Louisiana Solicitor General Murrill.

