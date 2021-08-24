Catholic World News

Catholics assess Canada’s snap election

August 24, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has declared an early election on September 20.



Archbishop J. Michael Miller of Vancouver “noted that in past elections, the number of practicing Catholics who voted has been lower than the number of voters who do not attend church,” according to the report.

