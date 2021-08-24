Catholic World News

Priests can’t facilitate ‘religious exemption’ to vaccine, Arkansas bishop says

August 24, 2021

» Continue to this story on Arkansas Catholic

CWN Editor's Note: “A ‘religious exemption’ differs from a ’conscientious exemption’ in that the former indicates that receiving the vaccine goes against the sincerely held beliefs of that person’s religion,” said Bishop Anthony Taylor of Little Rock. “So, in the case of your Catholic parishioners, signing off on such a ‘religious exemption’ would indicate your support for the proposition that the Catholic Church teaches that receiving the vaccine is fundamentally immoral and impermissible. However, that simply is not the case.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!