Sri Lanka cardinal encourages black-flag displays for justice for Easter Sunday attacks

August 24, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: The 2019 Sri Lanka Easter bombings killed 269 people and injured over 500.



“The selfish arbitrariness of the authorities allowed so many people to die,” said Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith of Colombo. “Even today, from time to time we try to cover up the truth that God points to. But we pray God to expose the great political conspiracy behind this tragedy.”

