Catholic World News

Archbishop Paglia: Some end-of-life care resembles new form of eugenics

August 24, 2021

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: In a recent interview, the president of the Pontifical Academy for Life spoke of “the temptation of a new form of eugenics: Whoever is not born healthy must not be born. This is combined on the other end of the life spectrum with the idea that those who are alive but not healthy must also die: this is euthanasia. It is a dangerous insinuation which poisons society.”



In the interview, Archbishop Paglia, who is concurrently Grand Chancellor of the Pontifical John Paul II Institute for Studies on Marriage and Family, also took stock of the Institute in the five years since its reconstitution by Pope Francis. “The Institute needed a profound renewal, first of all in its curriculum,” he said.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!