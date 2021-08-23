Catholic World News

Spanish bishop resigns: under pressure from gay groups

August 23, 2021

» Continue to this story on ANSA- Italian

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis has accepted the resignation of Bishop Xavier Novell Goma of Solsona, Spain. The bishop had been denounced by city officials in two towns of his diocese, and pronounced unwelcome in two others, because of his public stand against homosexuality. He later apologized for a suggestion that homosexuality was caused by absent fathers, but said he would “continue to fearless present the Christian view.” Bishop Novell is only 52 years old; he had been appointed to head the Solsona diocese by Pope Benedict XVI in 2010.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!