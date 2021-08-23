Catholic World News

Minnesota archbishop: no need for priests’ involvement in vaccine exemptions

August 23, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Bernard Hebda of St. Paul-Minneapolis has told the priests of his archdiocese that there is no reason for them to be involved in requests for exemption from Covid-vaccine mandates. “I am not presently aware of concrete situations locally where a school or employer is actually requiring a letter from a pastor or member of the clergy to support a request for an exemption,” the archbishop observed. Ordinarily, he said, a plea for exemption would only need the applicant’s statement “that they have an issue of conscience.” The archbishop told priests that if they do receive requests for a letter supporting an exemption request, they should refer the individual to the archdiocesan vicar for clergy and parish services.

