In ‘precedent setting’ transgender case, court strikes down Hobby Lobby bathroom policy

August 23, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: An Illinois court has ruled that Hobby Lobby must pay $220,000 in damages for failing to permit a biologically male employee (who now identifies as a woman) to use the women’s bathroom.

