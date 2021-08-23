Catholic World News

Cardinal Burke taken off ventilator, to leave ICU

August 23, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: The cardinal’s family announced on August 14 that the prelate was admitted to the hospital because of Covid. The cardinal’s illness precipitated a number of negative reports in the mainstream media, scolding the prelate for his opposition to the Covid lockdown and strongly suggesting—in some cases clearly saying—that his illness is his own fault.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

