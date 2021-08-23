Catholic World News

Wisconsin bishops encourage vaccination, oppose vaccine mandates

August 23, 2021

» Continue to this story on Wisconsin Catholic Conference

CWN Editor's Note: “It is the responsibility of the individual to raise moral or ethical objections to vaccination based on the dictates of his or her conscience,” Wisconsin’s bishops said in their August 20 statement. “Pastors should not feel compelled to issue documentation recognizing this conscientious objection and are recommended not to do so.”



The bishops added, “The person claiming a religious or ethical exemption should be ready to properly assume other scientifically recommended means of avoiding infection and contagion: face-coverings, social distancing, hand sanitizing, periodic testing, and quarantine.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!