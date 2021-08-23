Catholic World News

Caritas Pakistan on alert for Afghan refugees

August 23, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: “The Taliban are not letting anyone out,” and neighboring Pakistan “has been fencing itself off from Afghanistan,” BBC reported. Nonetheless, the Church in Pakistan is preparing to assist refugees.



“Refugee crises are often protracted and require strategies that reflect both short-term needs — water, first aid, immunization — and mid-to-long term challenges such as mental health, trauma, chronic diseases and education,” Amjad Gulzar, executive director of Caritas Pakistan. “Staff have been alerted to avoid any controversial social media posts about the Taliban.”

