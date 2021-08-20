Catholic World News

Church leaders mediate talks to ease political crisis in Colombia

August 20, 2021

» Continue to this story on Catholic Herald

CWN Editor's Note: The bishops’ conference of Colombia is seeking to promote talks between the government of President Ivan Duque and the leaders of the National Strike Committee, which has launched protests across the country. While several bishops have decried the government’s heavy-handed response to the unrest, Father Hector Henao, a spokesman for the episcopal conference, said that the protests will continue as long as “popular demands are not addressed by the government.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!