‘Serious conversations’ ongoing with First Nations, Vancouver archbishop says

August 20, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: “There is a possibility of a covenant or protocol of reconciliation with First Nations” (Canada’s indigenous peoples), said Archbishop J. Michael Miller of Vancouver, following the discovery of hundreds of unmarked graves at residential schools. “We are going to take our cues from what their leadership wants. We know there is work to be done on people suffering from the trauma.”

