Bishops urge Kerala’s Catholics to have larger families

August 20, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: The southwestern Indian state of Kerala (map) is 55% Hindu, 27% Muslim, and 18% Christian. Two Eastern Catholic churches (the Syro-Malabar Catholic Church and the Syro-Malankara Catholic Church) have their headquarters there.

