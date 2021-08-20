Catholic World News

Pope, Caritas weigh in on World Humanitarian Day

August 20, 2021

» Continue to this story on @Pontifex

CWN Editor's Note: Commemorated by the UN on August 19, World Humanitarian Day is dedicated to advocacy for “the survival, well-being and dignity of people affected by crises, and for the safety and security of aid workers.” The day’s theme in 2021 was “A global challenge for climate action in solidarity with the people who need it most.”



Taking note of the day, Pope Francis tweeted, “The climate crisis always generates more serious humanitarian crises and the poor are the most vulnerable regarding extreme weather events. A solidarity founded on justice, on peace and on the unity of the human family is needed.”



In a statement for the day, Caritas Internationalis, the Church’s federation of relief and development agencies, emphasized that “integral ecology is the only solution” to the world’s multiple crises.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!