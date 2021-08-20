Catholic World News

Caritas: ‘Wait and see’ how Taliban affects humanitarian work in Afghanistan

August 20, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: “Our main concern today is to see what we can do for the people on the move, what we can do from a humanitarian point of view, as the humanitarian crisis continues to worsen in Afghanistan,” said Aloysius John, who leads Caritas Internationalis, the Church’s federation of relief and development agencies.

