Australian archbishop decries ‘insensitive’ bid to legalize euthanasia

August 19, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Anthony Fisher of Sydney deplored a new legislative proposal to legalize euthanasia in New South Wales, calling it a bid to “sanction the killing of vulnerable human beings such as the terminally ill, elderly, frail, and suffering.” The archbishop observed that it “seems especially insensitive” to advance such legislation during a pandemic lockdown, when many millions of people—especially the ill and elderly—are already suffering severe restrictions of their personal freedoms.

