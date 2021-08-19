Catholic World News

President of US bishops’ conference expresses sorrow, offers prayers in wake of Haiti earthquake

August 19, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: At least 2,100 people were killed, and 12,000 injure, in the August 14 earthquake; over 136,000 buildings were damaged or destroyed.

