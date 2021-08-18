Catholic World News

Mass obligation reinstated in Kentucky archdiocese

August 18, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: “I want to remind everyone that illness, caring for those who are ill and significant emotional or physical vulnerabilities, especially in light of COVID-19, exempt you from this obligation,” Archbishop Joseph Kurtz of Louisville said in his letter to the faithful.

