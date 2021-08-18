Catholic World News

Pope, other prelates urge Covid vaccination as act of love

August 18, 2021

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis was joined by six other prelates—Archbishop José Gomez of Los Angeles, Cardinal Carlos Aguiar Retes of Mexico City, Cardinal Óscar Rodríguez Maradiaga of Honduras, Cardinal Cláudio Hummes of Brazil, Cardinal Gregorio Rosa Chávez of El Salvador, and Archbishop Héctor Miguel Cabrejos Vidarte of Peru—in encouraging vaccination.



In its summary of their remarks, Vatican News reported that the public service announcement was produced in conjunction with the Ad Council.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!