2 nuns killed in South Sudan after vehicle ambushed along highway

August 18, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Vatican’s Secretary of State, signed a papal telegram expressing deep sadness at the murder of Sister Mary Daniel Abut and Regina Roba. According to the report, seven other sisters survived the attack on the bus in which they were riding.

