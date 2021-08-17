Catholic World News

Buffalo diocese, in bankruptcy, faces over 900 abuse claims

August 17, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: More than 900 complaints of sexual abuse have been filed against the Diocese of Buffalo, New York, in advance of a deadline imposed by a federal bankruptcy court. That number of claims dwarfs the numbers submitted in any of the 20 previous bankruptcies of American Catholic dioceses.

