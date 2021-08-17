Catholic World News

Biden team drops case against hospital that forced nurse to assist at abortion

August 17, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: The Biden administration has quietly withdrawn a lawsuit against a Vermont hospital that required a nurse to participate in an abortion procedure despite her moral objections. The suit—brought in 2019 by the Trump administration, which cited the “entirely callous and unrepentant” violation of federal conscience-protection law—was dropped on the request of Xavier Becerra, the secretary of Health and Human Services.

