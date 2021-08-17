Catholic World News

Nicaraguan leader calls Catholic clerics ‘sons of the devil’

August 17, 2021

» Continue to this story on Crux

CWN Editor's Note: Nicaragua’s Vice President Rosario Murillo referred to Catholic clerics as “sons of the devil” the government’s latest public attack on the Church. Murillo charged that the Catholic hierarchy stirred up protests against the regime in 2018, in a “diabolical interruption” of the country’s welfare; she credited the government with bringing “unheard-of blessings” to the people.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!