Cardinal Burke in critical condition, breathing with ventilator

August 17, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Raymond Burke’s condition is critical, his family has disclosed, urgently asking for prayers for the ailing prelate. He is on a ventilator, and reportedly suffering from pneumonia which has resisted treatment. The cardinal contracted Covid while visiting his native Wisconsin.



The cardinal’s illness has precipitated a number of negative reports in the mainstream media, scolding the prelate for his opposition to the Covid lockdown and strongly suggesting—in some cases clearly saying—that his illness is his own fault.

