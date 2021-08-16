Catholic World News

Dublin archbishop says faith has ‘vanished’ in Ireland

August 16, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: The Catholic faith “has for all intents and purposes vanished” from the public life of Ireland, said Archbishop Dermot Farrell of Dublin. “The current model of the Church is unsustainable,” he said, suggesting that as the number of Catholics continues to fall—particularly among the young—a smaller Church “may well afford us an opportunity to be creative and to reimagine the institutional Church.”

